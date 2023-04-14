Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Get Rishabh Pant Boost Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will be out of action for majority of the year as he is recovering from multiple injuries sustained during a car crash last year.



Rishabh Pant visits Delhi Capitals training camp in Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant visited the Delhi Capitals training in Bengaluru on Friday ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Delhi Capitals are yet to win a game so far, losing all four of them.

In a post shared by IPL on Twitter, Pant was seen interacting with Delhi Capitals vice-captain Axar Patel and several other players. Earlier, Pant made his first public appearance at the Arun jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals’ home game against Gujarat Titans.

Led by David Warner, Delhi Capitals are currently last in 10-team table with four defeats in a row, their latest coming against Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller. Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, felt that this team is full of youngsters and need time to blossom.

“It’s never easy when you lose. There are so many youngsters in our side and we’ll take time to be a good team,” said Ganguly on DC TV. But Ganguly insisted that the players need to do some soul searching into what has gone wrong.

“It can only be up from here and hopefully, the young boys will turn up on the high-scoring wicket in Bengaluru. You have to find a way to make a comeback. This has happened to everyone,” he said.

“When you play for a period of time, you will go through such phases. It’s about going back to your rooms, looking at the mirror and asking yourself how can I change.”

When asked about the aspects that the team needs to improve upon, Ganguly said, “We’ll have to bat much better. Axar was absolutely brilliant and that’s why we got a score of above 170. We need others to stand up. Lalit bowled well on the wicket in Delhi. But the most important thing for us is to get together and put runs on the board.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match in Bengaluru on Saturday.











