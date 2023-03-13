6.3 C
Delhi Capitals Hand Bangalore Fifth Straight Loss

Highlights, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all their five matches in Women’s Premier League.

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in their WPL 2023 match on Monday. This is winless RCB’s fifth defeat on the trot. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 150 for four after being sent into bat by DC skipper Meg Lanning. In reply, DC completed the chase in 19.4 overs. Alice Capsey blazed away to a 24-ball 38 after the early loss of Shafali Verma, while Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 32 in 28 deliveries, before Jess Jonassen slammed 29 in 15 balls. Australian Ellyse Perry top-scored for RCB with an unbeaten 67 off 52 balls. Perry hit four fours and five sixes. Richa Ghosh smashed 37 in just 16 balls with three sixes and as many fours, boosting RCB’s run rate in the back-10. Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets for DC.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 150/4 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 67 not out, Richa Ghosh 37; Shikha Pandey 3/23). Delhi Capitals: 154/4 in 19.4 overs (Alice Capsey 38, Jemimah Rodrigues 32, Marizanne Kapp 32 not out, Jess Jonassen 29 not out; Asha Shobana 2/27).




  • 10:43 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Renuka Singh Thakur to bowl the last over. Jess Jonassen takes a single in the first ball. Another single from Marizanne Kapp in the next. Jonassen makes scores level with a six. Heartbreak for RCB once again. And she finishes off with a four. Five consecutive losses for RCB and they are almost out of playoff contention.



  • 10:39 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Shreyanka Patil is back into the attack. This game is going down to the wire. Can RCB get first points today? Jess Jonassen hits a four to ease the pressure. Need 9 from 6 balls. DC 142/4 (19)



  • 10:34 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Ellyse Perry with the most vital over and Marizanne Kapp dispatches the Australian for a six. Certainly, a game-changing six in the context of the game. 16 runs needed in the last two overs. DC 135/4 (18)



  • 10:29 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Megan Schutt comes into the attack. What a brilliant over it is turning out to be for RCB. Back-to-back four dots and before Marizanne Kapp sends the Australian for a four. Five runs from it. DC 127/4 (17)



  • 10:25 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: For RCB they need to take a wicket or two while for Delhi, they need one big over to change the game. Which way this game is going? Jess Jonassen finds a boundary to ease the pressure. DC 122/4 (16)



  • 10:17 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023:
    RCB have got the breakthrough that they were looking for. Jemimah Rodrigues goes for a sweep against a Asha Sobhana flighted delivery but it takes the top edge and Richa Ghosh does the rest. Jemi goes for 32. DC 109/4



  • 10:14 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Opportunity at keeper’s end and Richa Ghosh breaks the stumps. TV replays show Marizanne Kapp’s bat is on the line when the bails are dislodged. It’s being given Not Out.



  • 10:11 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: High up in the air and the ball lands safely. Jemimah Rodrigues certainly had her heart in mouth. One more wicket here will put Delhi Capitals in pressure. Jemi gets a thick outside edge and it goes to four. 100 also comes up for Delhi. DC 107/3 (14)



  • 10:03 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Good over from Ellyse Perry. Just 2 from it. DC 90/3 in 12







Published Date: March 13, 2023 10:37 PM IST



Updated Date: March 13, 2023 11:06 PM IST







