Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Impose Code Of Conduct On Players After Unnamed Cricketer Misbehaves With Lady At Franchise Party- Report

Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals have imposed strict ‘Code of Conduct’ on it’s players, days after an unnamed cricketer misbehaved with a lady at a franchise party.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Impose Code Of Conduct On Players After Unnamed Cricketer Misbehaves With Lady At Franchise Party- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals have imposed strict ‘Code of Conduct’ on it’s players, days after an unnamed cricketer misbehaved with a lady at a franchise party.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the Delhi-based team have upheld the maintenance of the franchise’s public image over anything and have laid out certain rules, which the players have to follow.

1) Players can no longer bring their acquaintance to their room after 10 PM. If they wish to entertain any guests after that time period, then it should be done at the hotel restaurant or coffee shop.

2) If the players want to leave the hotel for personal reasons, then they have to inform the management beforehand.

3) The players can bring along their wives, girlfriends and family members to the team hotel by informing beforehand to the management. But they have to bear their expenses all by themselves.

4) Any breach of the laid down codes of conduct will result in hefty fine and even contract termination.

Delhi Capitals are having a tormenting time in the ongoing 2023 IPL season, as they have managed to win in only 2 out of their 7 games and are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

The Capitals have got their confidence back after winning two back to back matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and will have to keep on winning, if they have any chance of qualifying for the Play-Offs.

The David Warner-led side face Sunrisers Hyderabad next in a home game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.











