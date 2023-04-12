Delhi Capitals Not Going To… Aakash Chopra Makes Bold Statement About David Warner-Led Side

Home

Delhi Capitals have lost all their four games in IPL 2023 with the latest coming against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at Feroz Shah Kotla.



David Warner and Axar Patel, both scored fifties against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra made a bold remark on Delhi Capitals stating that the franchise won’t be able to qualify for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. Delhi Capitals are yet to register a win and have lost four matches on the trot.

The David Warner-led side lost their fourth game against Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting finish at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday. Chasing 173 runs for win, Mumbai Indians secured a last-ball win to register their maiden win of the tournament.

“Delhi – four losses in four matches. It is almost confirmed that this team is not going to qualify. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw were playing well at the start,” Chopra, who had played for KKR in the IPL, said on his YouTube channel.

While Warner has been scoring the bulk of the runs for Delhi Capitals with three half centuries, the southpaw is yet to hit a six so far in IPL 2023. Chopra questioned Warner’s batting approach with the bat.

“David Warner’s story is that he has been playing very well for a long time, but the question is whether David Warner is playing well,” asked the cricketer-turned-commentator. “He is scoring runs, he has scored three fifties in four matches, but he hasn’t hit even one six thus far.

“He is a player who has hit a six in every 20 balls he has played in this tournament’s history. He has played nearly 200 balls here but has not hit a six till now. It is very unlike David Warner,” added Chopra.

Earlier, Axar Patel struck 54 off just 25 balls to help Delhi Capitals post 172 all out after being invited to bat. Patel’s knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. Warner chipped in with 51. Piyush Chawla was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 3/22 while Jason Behrendorff took wickets.

In reply, Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 173 in the last ball with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 65 from 45 balls. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan chipped in with 41 and 31 respectively.











