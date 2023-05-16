 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Delhi Capitals On Sightseeing Tour; Punjab Kings Hoping Against Hope

Sports
Published:

Reading time: 9 min.
.


PBKS are sitting on 12 points like three other sides, but only they and RCB still have two games each to go, with the potential of their tally going up to 14 quite real.

IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals on sightseeing tour; Punjab Kings hoping against hope. (Pic: IPL)

New Delhi: Such has been the topsy-turvy ride in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that with just two rounds of matches to go – for some sides, just one – we still have only one side that can now breathe easy for a while, having qualified for the next round.

Many others are still hung tantalisingly on the brink, while there are a few trying to drag them back. But among the sides that are now only going through the motions will be Delhi Capitals (DC), who visit the magnificent Dharamsala stadium for their away match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), who on their part will still be hoping for some miracles to turn their way.

PBKS are sitting on 12 points like three other sides, but only they and Royal Challengers Bangalore still have two games each to go, with the potential of their tally going up to 14 quite real.

PBKS play DC, who are done and dusted in terms of the qualification race, and thereafter Rajasthan Royals (RR), also at Dharamsala, which could be the decider for either side, depending on how some other results go, particularly those involving Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

But Dharamsala, with its fantastic backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges, could also equally spell the end for PBKS if DC and then RR have anything to say about it.

Nevertheless, Punjab would love to be upbeat. They stopped DC in their last match in Delhi and the return leg, on current form and more importantly mind-set, doesn’t seem to be in DC’s way.

Battered and bruised and dumped out of the race, Delhi are not in the best shape in any manner.

At the same time, any T20 match as we all know, can turn on a coin or the toss of one, so never say never is the mantra for DC.

PBKS would be most impressed by Prabhsimran Singh’s century against DC in the last game, combined with Harpreet Brar’s 4/30, enough to dismiss the better-rated DC batting, which has been a total disaster through the tournament, barring odd occasions.

None of the DC batters barring Axar Patel have made enough marks and that reflects on the points table. On this particular occasion against PBKS, David Warner did a rare defining job, but the rest, including Patel, went missing.

PBKS have not been much steadier either, but somehow, they are still hanging in. This match was a case in hand, where Simran got a century but no other batter crossed 20. It was eventually the bowling led by Brar that decided the game.

Nevertheless, both sides just met and DC had to eat the humble pie, so the away match is now that much more of a challenge for them.

Punjab still hope, but they would serve themselves well to keep their eyes on the ground and ensure they trip up over DC. That would be the end for them too, in a rather inglorious heap, much alike their rivals.










