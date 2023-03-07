6.2 C
Delhi Capitals on Top, UP Warriorz in Spot Of Bother

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals on Top, UP Warriorz in Spot Of Bother. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP Score, Match 5: Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz Hoping For Consecutive Victories.

LIVE WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Match 5

Navi Mumbai: Playing their first-ever game in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, the UP Warriorz turned up the style with the bat to clinch a thrilling win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by three wickets, in a humdinger to pick up their first points in the tournament, with Australian Grace Harris and Indian Kiran Navgire playing pivotal roles.

On Tuesday, UP Warriorz will face the Delhi Capitals, who also started off their tournament with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.




  • 10:44 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: The game is all but over as UP a reeling 111/4. UP 111/4 (15.2)



  • 10:24 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: UP Warriorz are now 4 down!! Shikha Pandey removes Deepti Sharma! It’s getting tougher and tougher for UP. UP 71/4 (10.1)



  • 10:04 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: UP has lost three wickets are now in a big spot bother. UP 33/3 (6)



  • 9:57 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Jonassen converting her batting performances in the bowling. She has removed the danger batters in Kiran Navgire and Alyssa Healy. UP 31/2 (4)



  • 9:48 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 2 overs gone, UP are now at 22/0. Alyssa Healy is on fire tonight! UP 22/0 (2)



  • 9:25 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: That’s it! On comes the end of 20 overs of play and Delhi Capitals have put up a mammoth target of 212. Jess Jonassen’s 20-ball 42 towards the end made it possible. DC 211/4 (20)



  • 9:11 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 17 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 166/4. Jemimah and Jonassen giving their best to take Delhi close to 190 mark. DC 166/4 (17)



  • 8:57 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: OUT!! Alice Capsye, who was so playing so well now had to depart on 21. Jemimah is still there and she need to fire now. Shabnim Ismail will claim the wicket. DC 145/4 (14.3)



  • 8:42 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: OUT!!! Delhi have lost their third wicket! Meg Lanning departs on 70. 12 overs gone, Delhi are now at 120/3. DC 120/3 (12)



  • 8:40 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 11 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 106/2. Lanning is on 70s and Jemimah Rodrigues has just joined the middle. DC 106/2 (11)







Published Date: March 7, 2023 10:05 PM IST







