Home

Sports

Delhi Capitals’ Owner Gifts Signed Bat To Apple CEO Tim Cook | See Viral Photo

The Apple CEO is in India for the opening of the Apple store in the country. Prior to Delhi, Cook launched India’s first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai a couple of days ago.

Delhi Capitals’ Owner Gifts Signed Bat To Apple CEO Tim Cook | See Viral Photo

New Delhi: Tech Giant Apple’s CEO witnessed the IPL 2023 game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders which was played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. After the match franchise, Delhi Capitals gifted him the signed bat to Cook and the photo went viral on social media in no time.

Cook made a surprise appearance in the stadium after inaugurating the Apple store in the national capital. He was seen alongside Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and the dignitaries and officials of the Delhi & District Cricket Association.

The Apple CEO is in India for the opening of the Apple store in the country. Prior to Delhi, Cook launched India’s first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai a couple of days ago.

Delhi Capitals owners gifted a signed bat to Apple CEO Tim Cook. pic.twitter.com/hC8akuZTxB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2023

Earlier, an impressive show by bowlers followed by skipper David Warner’s vital fifty (57 off 41) guided Delhi Capitals their first win of the season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in a rain delayed IPL 2023.

On the back of Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) and Anrich Nortje’ (2/20) superb show, DC bowled out KKR for paltry 127 in 20 overs. Jason Roy’s gritty innings of 43 off 39 and Andre Russell’s 38 not out off 31 were the saving grace for KKR, who lost wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, Warner gave DC a brilliant start, then KKR spinners turned the tables in the middle overs but eventually the hosts sealed the win with three balls to spare to open their account.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 127/10 in 20 over (Jason Roy 43 off 39, Andre Russell 38 not out off 31; Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) against Delhi Capitals











