Delhi Capitals had retained a big chunk of its squad of the IPL 2023 public sale and had solely 5 slots to fill. It discovered a backup wicketkeeper in Phil Salt and beefed up the batting with the in-form Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey. Budding pacer Mukesh Kumar and veteran Ishant Sharma additionally discovered a spot in Delhi’s fast-bowling division, which is brimming with expertise already.

The aspect didn’t spend money on all-rounders on the public sale however will rely closely on those it retained – Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel, who make Capitals one of the well-rounded franchises within the event.

DC PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya.

DC IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION



Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (c), Phil Salt (ENG).

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Manish Pandey.

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

(Names in daring point out gamers purchased at IPL 2023 Public sale)