Delhi Capitals Road To WPL Final Inspires And Motivates Mens Team, Says Coach Ricky Ponting

Home

Sports

Delhi Capitals’ Road To WPL Final Inspires And Motivates Men’s Team, Says Coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals will be playing Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League Final on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals players celebrate one of their victories in WPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ road to maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) final is something that will motivate and inspire the men’s team in the upcoming edition of Indin Premier League (IPL) 2023, felt head coach Ricky Ponting.

Playing in the inaugural WPL, Delhi Capitals, led by Australia Meg Lanning, entered the final directly after finishing on top of five-team table. The Delhi franchise won six out of eight league games, same as Mumbai Indians but went on to table top due to better net run rate.

“It sort of motivates and inspires us as a men’s team as well with what the women have done in the past few weeks and gives us somethking to aspire too. If they go and win it, its acts as a extra motivation for us as well,” Ponting said on Friday during a team event.

Delhi started with a two wins before losing to Mumbai Indians in their third game. They revovered with back-to-back two wins before losing to Gujarat Giants. With a top spot at stake, Lanning’s girls won the remaining two league games to make their way into the summit clash.

In the final, Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians, who defeated UP Warriorz in the one-off Eliminator. Ponting lavished praise on Lanning and stated the star players did their job to perfection in leading them to the final.

“As a men’s team, we will be sending some videos to the women’s team just to wish them all the best. I think it makes us all really proud to see Delhi Capitals team in an WPL final. The level of cricket they have played throughout the tournament is outstanding.

“Their star players have really stood up and led the way and Meg Lanning has obviously has done a great job in captaining the team,” added the two-time Australian World Cup-winning skipper. Delhi Capitals begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium.











