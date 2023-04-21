Home

Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Priyam Garg In Midway Into IPL 2023

Priyam Garg and Abhimanyu Easwaran were on April 19 called for trials by Delhi Capitals.



Priyam Garg (R) has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL before. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have roped in former Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Priyam Garg in the middle of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. However, it is yet to be known at whose place Garg comes in.

It was reported a couple of days ago that Delhi Capitals have summoned uncapped duo of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyam Garg for trials. While Garg didn’t spill the beans when contacted, but Easwaran confirmed about the Uttar Pradesh batter’s selection.

“Yes, we both were called for trials by Delhi Capitals and they have selected Priyam Garg. We had two training sessions,” Easwaran told India.com when contacted. Easwaran had gone unsold in past few seasons while Garg, after being released by SRH, also had no takers.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets to register their first win of ongoing IPL 2023 on Thursday at Feroz Shah Kotla. DC bowlers were on their mark as they bowled out KKR for a paltry 127 after skipper David Warner decided to bowl first.

Ishant Sharma (2/19), Anrich Nortje (2/20), Axar Patel (2/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) took two wickets each. Warner then scored 57 before Axar Patel hit an unbeaten 19 to guide the hosts to a victory.

With their backs to the wall after five defeats on the trot, the DC bowling line-up collectively came to the party as KKR managed only 127 on a spicy deck which aided both pacers and spinners alike.

Warner, DC’s best batter this season, was struggling with his strike-rate in earlier games but on Thursday, he smashed 57 off 41 with the target being reached with four balls to spare.











