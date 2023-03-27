Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals To Miss Entire Foreign Pace Quartet In Opening Two Encounters

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and the South African fast bowling duo of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will be unavailable due to their national commitments.

Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals will miss all their overseas pacers during the first two games in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Delhi will play Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 and defending champions Gujarat Titans three balls later.

While Mustafizur Rahman is available due to Bangladesh’s ongoing series against Ireland, the South African fast bowling duo of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are in the Proteas squad to play the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup qualifiers.

In that case, Delhi will have to manage with the local stars in Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ishan Sharma in the first two games as far as their pace attack is concerned.

Meanwhile, head coach Ricky Ponting has revealed that Prithvi Shaw will open the batting with skipper David Warner. Hard-hitting Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will come at no.3. The former Australian skipper has also backed Prithvi Shaw to come in new avatar in IPL 2023.

“He has worked hard, trained better than I have ever seen. He is a better physical shape than I have seen him before. I spoke with him about his attitude, how he is working and the way things are going,” Ponting said on Friday.

“I honestly feel this is going to be his biggest season ever in the IPL. He just has that different look in his eyes this year and he probably hungry than ever. Yes, its true he has some success for us at Delhi Capitals and with the level of talent he has got, I think everyone will get to see the real Prithvi Shaw this year,” added Ponting.











