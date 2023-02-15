Home

Delhi Pitch For 2nd BGT Test Between India-Australia Likely to be Slow Turner – Report

Ind vs Aus: From a distance, it also looks a tad-bit dusty, which would assist spinners.

First look at the pitch for the second Test in Delhi.

Delhi: After spinners ruled the roost in Nagpur and the visitors were blown away in under three days, all the eyes would be on the pitch in Delhi ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Test between India-Australia. As per a report on TOI, the pitch will be a slow turner, unlike the Nagpur strip. From a distance, it also looks a tad bit dusty, which would assist spinners. The same report also confirms that there has been no request made by the Indian team management for the pitch. India coach Rahul Dravid has been visiting the stadium over the past two days to have a look at the wicket ahead of the Test.

Here is the first look of the Delhi strip:

First look at the pitch for the second Test in Delhi. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/C2YqtwuJkv — Andrew Wu (@wutube) February 15, 2023

The team will train on Wednesday and Thursday before the Test. India could incorporate a change. If Shreyas Iyer is fit, he may replace Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

