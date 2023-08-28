Despite Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Missing; ODI World Cup Tickets Sold Out at Wankhede, Chinnaswamy

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Missing; Yet ODI World Cup Tickets Sold Out at Wankhede, Chinnaswamy

ODI World Cup 2023: It is heartwarming to see non-India matches being fully sold out.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during an ODI in 2019 (File Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Without a doubt the spotlight would be on India as they are the hosts. With a little more than two months to go for the marquee event, tickets are already up for sale. While the ODI World Cup India matches are expected to be sold out, there are a number of matches which one felt may not get a capacity crowd due to the lack of big stars. Despite no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, some non-India matches are also expected to be full house. While the excitement for India matches is massive, tickets for other games were also sold out within 15 minutes as per recent reports.

“The tickets for the three non-India games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai – England vs South Africa on October 21, South Africa vs Bangladesh on October 24 and Australia versus Afghanistan on November 7 – were sold out in just 15 minutes,” said a source in the BCCI to the Times of India.

What we know so far about Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

#The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on August 30.

#The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place just ahead of the first match between Pakistan and Nepal.

#The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony can be live streamed on Hotstar.

#The timing of the ceremony is yet to be disclosed.

#Also, not much is known about who would be performing at the Opening Ceremony.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played between from August 30 to September 17 across four venues. In Pakistan, four matches will be staged – one in Multan and three others in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium which includes two group-stage matches and a knockout game. In Sri Lanka, Pallekele and Colombo will be the two venues.















