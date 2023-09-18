Despite Rohit Sharmas Confirmation, Gautam Gambhir Raises Speculation Over Shreyas Iyers Injury And Fitness Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Home

Despite Rohit Sharma’s Confirmation, Gautam Gambhir Raises Speculation Over Shreyas Iyer’s Injury And Fitness Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Will we see Shreyas Iyer back in India’s playing XI for the series against Australia?

Injured Shreyas Iyer. (Pic: X)

Colombo: Rohit Sharma led India to an emphatic win in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the R. Premadasa in Colombo. India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch their 8th Asia Cup title. Ahead of the final, there was massive speculation over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and his injury. Unfortunately, he did not get picked for the final and that got everyone talking. Finally, Rohit adressed the Iyer situation after India’s win.

Rohit claimed that Iyer is 100 per cent fit and would be available for the Australia series and the ODI World Cup. Now, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has slammed the National Cricket Academy and also the team management. Gambhir reckoned Iyer should get replaced in the World Cup squad having not performed in Asia Cup and India unsure over his form.

“It is a concern. You were out for such a lengthy time and then you return for Asia Cup, play one match and then again become unfit. I don’t think after this team management will pick up him for such a big tournament. You will see in the coming days that Iyer won’t be part of the World Cup squad and someone will be replacing him. You should always go into a World Cup with fit players. Performance is a different thing. Imagine if a player suffers from a spasm or some other thing then you cannot find a replacement. So if Iyer hasn’t been fit in this tournament then it is very difficult for him to be part of the World Cup because of his injury and then we don’t even know how is form is presently. Whatever his form was, it was 7-8 months back after which he only played in one game. So it is unfortunate,” he said on Star Sports.

He added: "If questions are to be raised then ask the NCA because that is where he was all these months and then got a clearance from there as well. Who knows maybe they cleared him too quickly?"
















