Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Delhi Capitals open their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants. Get here DC’s detailed schedule for IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Full Schedule: Delhi Capitals’ quest for their maiden IPL title will get extra motivation when they take the field in the absence of injured star Rishabh Pant in the upcoming edition that starts on March 31. Pant, who was the skipper last year, injured himself in a car accident last December and is currently recovering.

Pant has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 and majority of the year with David Warner named Delhi Capitals skipper in his absence. Boasting a host of T20 stars, the franchise look strong on paper with legendary Ricky Ponting as head coach and Sourav Ganguly as Direct of Cricket.

Having said that it all depends how the team plays on a given day. Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchel Marsh have already locked the top three spot, according to Ponting while the major concern will be the middle order.

Ponting is banking on his local players like Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, etc to come good and fill Pant’s void. In the bowling department, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman are likely to lead the pace attack with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav taking spin responsibilities.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Full Match Schedule

April 1 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

April 4 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 8 – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 PM IST)

April 11 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 15 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST)

April 20 – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 24 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 29 – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 2 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 6 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 10 – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

May 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 17 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

May 20 – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30 PM IST)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Full Squad (Team Members)

David Warner (Captain)

Prithvi Shaw

Ripal Patel

Rovman Powell

Sarfaraz Khan

Yash Dhull

Mitchell Marsh

Lalit Yadav

Axar Patel

Anrich Nortje

Chetan Sakariya

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Khaleel Ahmed

Lungi Ngidi

Mustafizur Rahman

Aman Khan

Kuldeep Yadav

Praveen Dubey

Vicky Ostwal

Ishant Sharma

Phil Salt

Mukesh Kumar

Manish Pandey

Rilee Rossouw

Rishabh Pant (unavailable)











