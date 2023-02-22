Home

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2. Get MI’ detailed IPL 2023 fixture.

Mumbai Indians finished 10th in IPL 2022. (Image: Twitter/BCCI-IPL)

MI IPL 2023 Schedule: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians would like to overcome their previous year debacle when the Rohit Sharma-led side take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in campaign opener in IPL 2023 that starts on March 31.

Mumbai Indians finished a rare 10th in IPL 2022, winning just four out of 14 matches. With Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis in good form in SA20 and Jofra Archer also back in action, Mumbai Indians looks to be a formidable force ahead of upcoming edition.

Meanwhile, this will be first time, Mumbai Indians will be missing the services of Kieron Pollard. The West Indies star retired from IPL last year. Mumbai Indians are placed in Group A alongside Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Full Schedule:

April 2 – MI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

April 8 – MI vs Chennai Super Kings – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

April 11 – MI vs Delhi Capitals – Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 16 – MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

April 18 – MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 22 – MI vs Punjab Kings – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

April 25 – MI vs Gujarat Titans – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 30 – MI vs Rajasthan Royals – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 3 – MI vs Punjab Kings – Mohali (7:30 PM IST)

May 6 – MI vs Chennai Super Kings – Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

May 9 – MI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 12 – MI vs Gujarat Titans – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 16 – MI vs Lucknow Super Giants – Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

May 21 – MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Tim David

Ramandeep Singh

Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav

Ishan Kishan

Tristan Stubbs

Dewald Brevis

Jofra Archer

Jasprit Bumrah

Vishnu Vinod

Shams Mulani

Nehal Wadhera

Raghav Goyal

Arjun Tendulkar

Arshad Khan

Kumar Kartikeya

Hrithik Shokeen

Jason Behrendorff

Akash Madhwal

Cameron Green

Jhye Richardson

Piyush Chawla

Duan Jansen











