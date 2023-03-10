Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

1.2 C
RCB have so far lost all their three opening games in WPL 2023. Get RCB’s detailed WPL 2023 fixture.

Get here RCB’s detailed fixture in WPL 2023.

RCB WPL 2023 Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore have always maintained a brand value ever since their IPL journey started in 2008. 15 years later, the Reds Army maintained the same in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry in their set-up.

RCB started making headline from the auction itself as they cashed out a whopping Rs 3.4 crores for India vice-captain Mandhana. She is also the most expensive buy in the auction. RCB have also acquired the services of Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine and Dane van Niekerk. They have also roped in Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza as team mentor.

Besides the international names, RCB also boast a plethora of talented domestic cricketers who needed a platform to excel. The likes of Shreyanka Patil and Kanika Ahuja are a perfect example of the kind of domestic talent that the country have at the moment.

However, RCB didn’t experience the kind of start they would have wanted as they lost all their opening three games so far. RCB have lost against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants.

RCB WPL 2023 Full Match Schedule

March 5 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – Brabourne Stadium – 3.30 PM

March 8 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Brabourne Stadium- 7.30 PM

March 10 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz – Brabourne Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30PM

March 15 – UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30PM

March 18 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants – Brabourne Stadium – 7.30PM

March 21- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30PM

RCB WPL 2023 Full Squad (Team Members)

  • Smriti Mandhana (Captain)
  • Disha Kasat
  • Renuka Singh
  • Preeti Bose
  • Komal Zanzad
  • Megan Schutt
  • Sahana Pawar
  • Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper)
  • Indrani Roy
  • Sophie Devine
  • Ellyse Perry
  • Erin Burns
  • Shreyanka Patil
  • Kanika Ahuja
  • Asha Shobana
  • Heather Knight
  • Dane van Niekerk
  • Poonam Khemnar




