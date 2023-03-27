Home

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Gujarat Titans will open their IPL 2023 campaign against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 21. Get here GT’s IPL 2023 detailed fixture and lot more.

Gujarat Titans face CSK in IPL 2023 opener.

Gujarat Titans PL 2023 Full Schedule: Defending champions Gujarat Titans are eyeing to replicate their last season’s performance in the upcoming edition when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 kicks off on March 31 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans play Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener.

Led by Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans have managed to keep the core of the side from last year although they have released a few top names. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson were traded to Kolkata Knight Riders while they have acquired the services of Kane Williamson in the auction.

🗓 Mark your calendars, #TitansFAM! We’re coming to defend the 🏆#TATAIPL2023 Which fixture are you looking forward to the most? #AavaDe 💙 pic.twitter.com/8rG760nRHW — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 17, 2023

However, Gujarat Titans will be missing David Miller in the first match against CSK in the opener due to his national commitments. In the bowling department; Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzaari Joseph will be leading the attack.

Shubman Gill will open the innings for Gujarat Titans. The Ashish Nehra-coached franchise are placed in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Full Match Schedule

March 31 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 4 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans – Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 9 – Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

April 13 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – Mohali (7:30 PM IST)

April 16 – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 22 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans – Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)

April 25 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 29 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans – Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

May 2 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans – Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

May 7 – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants – Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

May 12 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 21 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans – Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Squad (Team Members)

Hardik Pandya (Captain)

Shubman Gill

David Miller

Abhinav Manohar

Sai Sudharsan

Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper)

Matthew Wade

Rashid Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Vijay Shankar

Mohammed Shami

Alzarri Joseph

Yash Dayal

Pradeep Sangwan

Darshan Nalkande

Jayant Yadav

R Sai Kishore

Noor Ahmad

Kane Williamson

Odean Smith

KS Bharat

Shivam Mavi

Urvil Patel

Joshua Little

Mohit Sharma











