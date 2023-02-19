Home

Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Schedule: Check RCB’s detailed fixture in Indian Premier League 2023.

RCB will start their campaign in IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

New Delhi: In a quest for their maiden IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start their campaign in the upcoming season against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at home on April 2.

Despite making star-studded squads every season, RCB failed to lay their hands on title every time. Their best finish came in 2016, when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

It was the same year, Virat Kohli scored a whopping 963 runs in the tournament that included four centuries. Led by South Artican Faf du Plessis, RCB finished fourth last year after losing to Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier.

’ : The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The summer of ’23 is officially a go! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/QOGEusHIYK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 17, 2023

RCB are placed in Group B alongside defending champions Gujrat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad,

RCB IPL 2023 Full Schedule:

April 2 – RCB Vs Mumbai Indians – Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 6 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs RCB – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 10 – RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants – Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 15 – RCB vs Delhi Capitals – Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 17 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings – Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 20 – Punjab Kings vs RCB – Mohali (3:30PM IST)

April 23 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals – Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 26 – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

May 1 – Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB – Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 6 – Delhi Capitals vs RCB – Delhi (7:30PM IST)

May 9 – Mumbai Indians vs RCB – Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

May 14 – Rajasthan Royals vs RCB – Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

May 18 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB – Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 21 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans – Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

RCB IPL 2023 Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma.











