The choice to ship the Pakistan staff for the ODI World Cup in India subsequent yr shall be taken on the authorities degree, the brand new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has mentioned.

Talking as regards to the risk made by his predecessor, Ramiz Raja, that Pakistan will take into account pulling out of the mega occasion if India didn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Sethi mentioned on Monday that, “if the government says don’t go to India, we will not go”.

“Where Pakistan and India’s cricket relations are concerned, let’s be clear. (The)decisions on whether to play or not play tour or not tour are always taken at the government level,” Sethi informed a press convention in Karachi.

“These are decisions only taken at the government level; the PCB can only seek clarity.” Sethi added that he shall be in contact with the Asian Cricket Council on the difficulty of the Asia Cup, which Pakistan is scheduled to host subsequent yr.

“I will see what the situation is and then move forward. Any decision we take, we have to make sure we are not isolated.” Sethi additionally mentioned he or the PCB had no objection if Raja determined to return to the commentary field.

“I have a lot of respect for Ramiz and we would never oppose him returning to the commentary box.” Sethi additionally rubbished the accounts of his expenditure put up by the earlier PCB administration on its web site, saying that they had been incorrect.

“When I go back to Lahore, the first thing I am going to do is (to) bring the factual position before the public. The figures given about me pertaining to expenses are not right at all,” mentioned Sethi.

Sethi additionally defended the choice of the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take away Raja as PCB chairman.

“I was chairman in 2018. When Imran Khan’s government was formed, I resigned although some people in (the) corridors of power told me no one will remove me. I have always believed that (the) prime minister has the right to choose his candidate to run cricket affairs, so I resigned.” Sethi additionally mentioned that he was in contact with Pakistan’s former head coach, Mickey Arthur as he wished him again.

“Mickey is presently contracted with Derbyshire and I have spoken to him. The situation will become clear in the next 8-10 days and we have sought his advice on the new coaching setup for the team.

“When he (Arthur) was with the team, he did a lot of good work and he was responsible for pushing Babar Azam forward. He also maintained a lot of discipline and fitness in the team. I believe he will be good for the team again if he is available.”