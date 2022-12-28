Devon Conway Turns into Quickest New Zealand Batter To Obtain This Feat In Check Cricket | Cricket Information

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway accomplished 1,000 Check runs on Tuesday, turning into the quickest Kiwi batter to take action. Conway achieved this landmark throughout New Zealand’s first Check towards Pakistan at Karachi. On the finish of the primary day’s play, Conway was unbeaten at 82 off 156 balls. His knock consisted of 12 elegant boundaries. Now, his Check file stands as 1,000 runs in 11 Exams throughout 19 innings at a median of 55.55. He has scored three centuries and 5 half-centuries within the format. His finest rating within the format is 200.

He has overtaken the file of former Kiwi participant John Reid, who accomplished 1,000 runs in 20 innings.

Herbert Sutcliffe, an England participant, is the quickest participant to have introduced up a thousand runs within the longer format. He did so in simply 12 innings, towards Australia again in 1925.

Coming to the Karachi Check, on the finish of the second day’s play, New Zealand have been at 165/0, with Conway (82*) and Tom Latham (78*) unbeaten.

They path Pakistan by 273 runs, who have been bundled out for 438 runs after electing to bat first.

Skipper Babar Azam (161), Agha Salman (103) and a returning Sarfaraz Ahmed (86) shined for the Asian facet with the bat.

Tim Southee (3/69) was the decide of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell additionally took two scalps whereas Neil Wagner took one.

Temporary Scores: Pakistan: 438 (Babar Azam 161, Agha Salman 103, Tim Southee 3/69) towards New Zealand: 165/0 in 47 overs (Devon Conway 82*, Tom Latham 78*) on the finish of day two

