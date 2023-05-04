Dhoni is No Longer Playing As A Player- Mohammad Kaif On CSK Captain You ve Decided My Last IPL Statement

Home

MS Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain for India as under his captaincy India won all three ICC trophies, currently, he is only playing in Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni is No Longer Playing As A Player: Mohammad Kaif

Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni once again puzzled his fans about his Indian Premier League future. During the toss of the match no. 45 which was played between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The former India captain opened up about his retirement from the cash-rich league. “Well, you have decided it’s my last,” Dhoni responded when former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison asked, “This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?” after Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against PBKS.

Mohammad Kaif observed that Dhoni is playing for CSK as the mentor of the Yellow Brigade this season. “Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let’s get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team’s job easier,” said Kaif, who played 29 matches in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match was called of due to rain as this was IPL’s first washout of the season. With 5 wins and four defeats to their name, four-time champions CSK are placed third on the IPL 2023 points table.

LSG vs CSK Match Report

Rain played a spoilsport as the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has officially been called off with 19.2 overs bowled in the first innings, at the Ekana Stadium here on Wednesday.

As a result of the abandonment of the play, both the teams will split points and CSK move up to second. Earlier, the toss was delayed for 30 minutes due to a slight drizzle and the game began at 3:35 pm.

After winning the toss, CSK opted to bowl first and kept LSG batters at bay with the scintillating bowling efforts before Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 59 off 22 injected momentum in the slog overs as Lucknow scored 125/7 in 19.2 overs.











