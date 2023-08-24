August 26, 2023

Did Gautam Gambhir Indirectly Take A Jibe At MS Dhoni?

August 26, 2023


After 2011, India is again hosting the ODI World Cup which will be set to start from October 5 and the first match will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. 

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir opened up on the 2011 ODI World Cup victory ahead of the 2023 tournament. The batter recalled Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan’s heroics in the marquee event.

Gambhir also said that no individual can ever go on to win the World Cup the batter also slammed social media for creating a certain narrative for a player.

India won the ODI World Cup by six wickets beating Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and becoming the first country to win the World Cup in home soil. Yuvraj Singh was the man of the series.

“When you talk about not giving credit, forget about me. I think we haven’t given enough credit to Yuvraj Singh as well. We haven’t given enough. Tell me how many people talk about Zaheer Khan’s first spell in the World Cup final, which had set the tone for us. Five overs, four maidens, one for four, one for one. Tell me how many people remember that. So it is not about players. It is the media. It is the social media. It is the narrative that has been created. It is that individual-obsessed nature, that you’re obsessed with individuals so much” said Gambhir on Revv Sportz

“You forget about team and what the team members have done. No individual can ever go on to win the World Cup. That was the case. India would have won every World Cup till now because we worship our heroes or we worship our own players individually so much. We start talking about them. We start treating them beyond a game of cricket. So for me, I think let’s not even talk about my 97. I think there are far more bigger contributions for that competition. Yuvraj Singh in 2007. Tell me how many people talk about Yuvraj Singh? The contribution in 2011. Tell me contribution in 2011. Tell me to hear the way he’s performed throughout the competition. So they shine as anything against Australia. against Australia. There was so many contributors. Yes, I did contribute and I uh, huge innings in the World Cup final. Yes, I had my contribution but look at such in the loop. get up three or four get up three or four hundreds in that 2011 World Cup. How many people talk about such in the loop?” added Gambhir.

Before World Cup team India will play Asia Cup which is scheduled to start from August 30 and the first match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.










