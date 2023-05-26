Home

Sports

Did You Know Mumbai Indians’ Akash Madhwal Was Banned From Tennis Ball League?

Akash Madhwal scythed through Lucknow’s batting line-up to finish with astonishing figures of 5/5 in IPL Eliminator.

Akash Madhwal’s exponential rise in T20 cricket is the stuff of dreams.

Akash Madhwal has emerged as a bowling sensation for Mumbai Indians in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Uttarakhand bowler propelled Rohit Sharma’s team to a clinical victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. Akash Madhwal scythed through Lucknow’s batting line-up to finish with astonishing figures of 5/5. His fifer ensured that the Lucknow-based franchise were bundled out for just 101 in the second innings.

Akash Madhwal’s exponential rise in T20 cricket is the stuff of dreams, considering his humble beginnings. Not many fans know that the 29-year-old was a tennis ball bowler, who terrorised batters in the local leagues near his hometown, Roorkee. In fact, the Mumbai Indians pacer was so potent with the tennis ball that he was banned from the local tournaments as players were afraid to face him.

Akash Madhwal’s brother, Ashish, revealed the same during a recent interaction with India Today. Ashish Madhwal said, “Nobody let him (Akash Madhwal) play here. There was a lot of fear of his bowling. So, he was banned from the local tournaments. There was fear all around. Akash used to go outside of Roorkee and play. But his tennis ball days are done. He is so, so happy right now.”

Ashish Madhwal also suggested that Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma had played a key role in his brother’s rise in the IPL. He added, “The thing with Rohit bhai is that he gives players chances. He trusts his players and backs them. A new player is always scared of his position in the team. Rohit Sharma has taken away that fear and Akash Madhwal is delivering now.”

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians had announced Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav when the middle-order batter got injured in the 2022 season. The team management of the Mumbai-based unit showed tremendous faith in the pacer. It can be said that Akash Madhwal has repaid that faith by spearheading Mumbai’s bowling line-up in the business end of the tournament.

Akash Madhwal will be looking to deliver for his team once again in the blockbuster Qualifier 2 on Friday. The five-time champions will take on Gujarat Titans in this do-or-die match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.















