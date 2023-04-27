Home

Sports

PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Different Strokes For Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants As They Match Wits In Mohali

Led by KL Rahul, LSG are placed fourth in IPL 2023 points table while PBKS are two spots behind at sixth.

Punjab Kings have defeated Lucknow Super Giants in an away IPL 2023 game. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: One look at the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 matches of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the stark difference in the way they emerged is quite something to observe. PBKS were not backed to beat the mighty Mumbai Indians, but they did so, and quite admirably too, as they held their nerve against a sustained onslaught. LSG, on their part, had a very small total to chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) but contrived to lose their way, as well as the points. Quite different feelings for both sides as they meet in Mohali, in their return match.

It doesn’t end just there. LSG were also at the receiving end when they took on PBKS in their home leg, going down by two wickets after posting a pretty moderate score, which the Punjab side clambered over eventually.

So, whatever mental points (and some real ones too) were to be won, as all with Punjab as the two set up for their Friday clash.

Not that mental points mean much in instant cricket, as we have seen often in IPL 2023.

Punjab however are at the moment in a situation where they will need more than just mental points. They need some more on the IPL 2023 Points Table as well, and also need to improve their run-rate.

They find themselves at the 6th spot, with eight points from seven games. LSG too have similar stats, but their run-rate is much better as they hold on to the 4th spot.

LSG skipper KL Rahul was, by his own admission, rather puzzled about how they lost to GT in their previous match, given that they didn’t have that many to chase. But he himself needs to look at how he is approaching the whole process. He has quite a few runs up the order, sure, but somehow, they don’t meet up the pace required.

Scoring 68 runs off 61 deliveries is not convincing in any T20 match and none of Rahul’s teammates did particularly better either in the match, after the bowling had done its bit.

Naveen-ul-Haq was a sensation for LSG and the rest, not least Krunal Pandya and Amit Mishra, too bowled extremely well to restrict GT, but all of that was all wasted. A batting listing Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis surely needs to do better.

By contrast, PBKS’ stand-in skipper Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia were really impressive against the powerful MI. Plus, contributions came from several others as they challenged the MI batting with a 200-plus score.

The bowlers then did enough as Mumbai’s batting for once couldn’t cope up as Arshdeep Singh led the bowing charge. Quite a big win for PBKS.

But all of that is now in the past, for both sides. Fortunes can change in a matter of overs in this format, so LSG would be keen to regain their winning ways against and upbeat Punjab. This one could be too close to call.











