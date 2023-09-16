Home

Dinesh Karthik Compares Virat Kohli With Novak Djokovic Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Final

Virat Kohli is currently in Sri Lanka along with the Indian cricket team playing in the Asia Cup 2023 where the slammed a century in his recent outing against Pakistan.

New Delhi: India veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik compared modern-day great Virat Kohli with Tennis legend Novak Djokovic ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final. The 38-year-old further explained his statement by saying that when Djokovic started his career both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were in the top but Djokovic came and achieved more than them in numbers and the same with Kohli he also came and changed the dynamics.

In the Super four clash against Pakistan Virat Kohli slammed 122* runs that helped India to reach 356 runs.

“Kohli’s career is comparable to Djokovic. When he started his career, Federer & Nadal were flying – they reached a point when no men in the open era can reach what they have done, but Djokovic came & achieved more than them in numbers. Similarly, Kohli changed dynamics and breaking records, hats off to Virat Kohli” Karthik said of ESPN cricinfo.

India has lost the last match of Super four clash againt Bangladesh by six runs. Team India was playing with five changes as experienced players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya were out from the playing XIs as that was a rubber-dead match.

After captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy hit half-centuries before the lower-order batters stepped up in carrying Bangladesh to 265/8, Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 2-32 on debut before the four-man spin attack relied on turn and bounce from the pitch to apply the choke on India.

Though Gill hit eight fours and five sixes in a masterful knock, and Axar Patel made a quick 42 off 34 balls at the fag end, it was not enough as India were bowled out for 259 in 49.5 overs, with Mustafizur Rahman taking three wickets as Bangladesh signed off from the competition on a high.

However, India has already booked their berth in the final which will be played on September 17, Sunday against defending champions Sri Lanka.
















