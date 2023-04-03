Home

IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis After RCB Beat MI

IPL 2023: Chasing 172 to win, RCB got off to a rollicking start, thanks to a 148-run stand for the opening wicket between du Plessis and Kohli off 14.5 overs.

Karthik went on to hail the intent of RCB batters during their game against RCB. (IPL 2023)

Bangalore: It was a near-perfect night for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday to start their campaign on a winning note. Following the win, Dinesh Karthik hailed the intent of the RCB batters. Chasing 172 to win, RCB got off to a rollicking start, thanks to a 148-run stand for the opening wicket between du Plessis and Kohli off 14.5 overs.

“We played some good cricket, we got some wickets upfront, and we controlled it through the middle. Yes, they got away in the end a little bit, but yes, that tends to happen in T20 cricket. The way both openers batted was brilliant, two legends of this game coming out with a lot of intent,” he said on Jio TV.

“The intent was great, just the way we approached with the bat. We didn’t let go of the match anytime, we dominated the powerplay, played well through the middle. They made an honest effort, sending me out there, although it didn’t play. But it was a statement that they wanted to finish the game as early as possible. These are all positive signs for a team that is looking to set in stone the way it wants to play,” he added.

This kind of win is bound to elevate the morale of the dressing room. Now that RCB has the early momentum, they would like to keep it coming this way. Kohli and Faf would be important players at the top of the order and their form could very well decide the fortunes of the franchise this season.











