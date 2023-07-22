  • 6291968677
Dinesh Karthik Predicts Shubman Gills Massive Future Despite Poor Show In West Indies Tests

July 22, 2023


The 38-year-old Karthik believes that Shubman Gill will become one of the best cricketers to play the game and will step up in the crucial matches for the Men in Blue.

Shubman Gill has scored 16 runs in the two innings in the ongoing Windies Test series. (Pic: Shubman Gill/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik expressed that Shubman Gill will do wonders at no.3 in Tests in the near future. Karthik also requested Indian fans to be more patient with the right-hander, highlighting the youngster’s rise in white-ball cricket.

Gill is the new India’s no.3 in the ongoing Test series against West Indies but the Punjab lad failed to prove his worth with the bat despite his brilliant run in the white-ball season for India and in the Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans. Gill could only manage to score 16 runs in the two innings he has played so far in the ongoing Windies series.

The 38-year-old Karthik believes that Gill will become one of the best cricketers to play the game and will step up in the crucial matches for the Men in Blue. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Karthik recalled Gill‘s debut season in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under his captaincy.

“I can promise you, Shubman Gill is going to be something really special in the long run. Just stay with him, just be patient,” Karthik said. “Even in T20 cricket, I remember when he came to KKR, he wasn’t exactly doing what he is doing today. He has something really special about him. Just give him time.

There is nothing he needs to do in terms of technique or mental preparation. He is a big match player, and he is destined for special things. I will have a lot of time for Shubman Gill, and I believe he is going to become one of the best that has ever played the game,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in the second Test, India started the second day’s play at 288/4 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Kohli ended his five-year long overseas century drought in Tests, scoring 121 runs in the 500th international game. The visitors were bowled out for 438 runs. The Windies team scored 86/1 at stumps on Day 2.










