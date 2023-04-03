Dinesh Karthik Provides Update on Reece Topleys Injury After RCB Beat MI

Home

IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik Provides Update on Reece Topley’s Injury After RCB Beat MI

IPL 2023: Claiming that the injury looked serious, Karthik revealed that the cricketer has been taken for scans.

Dinesh Karthik unable to provide conclusive update on Reece Topley’s injury. (Image: Twitter/RCB)

Bangalore: In what could be called ‘unfortunate’, Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Reece Topley picked up an injury while fielding on Sunday during the game against Mumbai Indians at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium. The incident took place in the eighth over when Topley dived to save the ball and in the process, he hurt himself due to an awkward landing. RCB’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has now provided an update on Topley’s status. Claiming that the injury looked serious, Karthik revealed that the cricketer has been taken for scans.

“It (shoulder) did pop out, but it went back in. I think he went for a scan during the game itself. He’s not in as much pain as we thought he’d be in. We’ll have to wait and see,” said Karthik after the match on Jio Cinemas.

Meanwhile, scintillating half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a thumping eight-wicket victory.

As RCB took the field in Chinnaswamy Stadium after 1247 days, chants of the franchise engulfed the whole arena. To their credit, RCB didn’t disappoint at all, as bowlers got wickets in power-play and middle overs to keep Mumbai to 171/7, though young Tilak Varma shined with an outstanding 84 not out off just 46 balls.

In reply, du Plessis and Kohli put out an exhibition of majestic strokeplay and rattled Mumbai’s bowling attack to enthrall home fans. While du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls, including five fours and six sixes, Kohli was in sublime touch to be 82 not out off 49 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes to chase 172 in 16.2 overs to get their IPL 2023 campaign off to a winning start.











