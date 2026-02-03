Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh star as Nepal beat UAE by 7 wickets

Nepal secured a dominant 7-wicket win over UAE in a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up in Chennai, tahnks to Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee unbeaten partnership.



Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh star as Nepal beat UAE by 7 wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match. (Picture credit: X)

UAE managed to post a total of 145/6

Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane led Nepal’s bowling attack

Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh stitched 103 runs stand

Nepal secured a commanding 7-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The Nepalese easily chased down a modest target of 146, finishing on 148 for 3 in 17 overs, thanks to a superb unbeaten partnership between Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh AireeBatting first, UAE managed to post a total of 145 for 6 in their 20 overs. They started their innings on a decent note and they were 41/1 in the powerplay, with Aryansh Sharma leading the charge. However, Nepal’s bowlers picked wicket at regularly interval in the middle overs, slowing the UAE momentum and triggering a collapse. UAE found some momentum towards the end of the innings as Sohaib Khan scored 38 off 27 balls and Harshit Kaushik played a quickfire knock of 35 off 24 balls. They stitched a brisk 50-run partnership together. Their late flourish helped the side cross the 140-run mark and lift the total to a fighting total, though it still fell short of a par score on the surface.Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane led Nepal’s bowling attack as they picked 2 wickets each conceding 26 and 24 runs respectively. Dipendra Singh Airee also made an impact, picking up an important wicket and returning impressive figures of 1/12.In response, Nepal faced early setback, slipping to 45/3 after losing three wickets. However, Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee’s crucial partnership pushed Nepal in the driver’s seat.The duo first steadied the innings before shifting gears. Both went on to score half-centuries, as Aarif Sheikh remained unbeaten on 61 off 37 balls, while Dipendra Singh Airee finished on 50 not out from 31 deliveries. Their unbroken 103-run stand anchored the chase and guided Nepal to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory with 18 balls remaining. The emphatic win showcased Nepal’s batting strength and their composure in pressure situations, giving them strong momentum ahead of their next warm-up match against Canada on February 5. Nepal will play their final warm-up match on February 5th against Canada, while UAE will face Italy in their final warm-up match on February 6.

