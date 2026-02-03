Nepal secured a dominant 7-wicket win over UAE in a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up in Chennai, tahnks to Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee unbeaten partnership.
New Delhi: Nepal secured a commanding 7-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The Nepalese easily chased down a modest target of 146, finishing on 148 for 3 in 17 overs, thanks to a superb unbeaten partnership between Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee
UAE managed to post a total of 145/6Batting first, UAE managed to post a total of 145 for 6 in their 20 overs. They started their innings on a decent note and they were 41/1 in the powerplay, with Aryansh Sharma leading the charge. However, Nepal’s bowlers picked wicket at regularly interval in the middle overs, slowing the UAE momentum and triggering a collapse. UAE found some momentum towards the end of the innings as Sohaib Khan scored 38 off 27 balls and Harshit Kaushik played a quickfire knock of 35 off 24 balls. They stitched a brisk 50-run partnership together. Their late flourish helped the side cross the 140-run mark and lift the total to a fighting total, though it still fell short of a par score on the surface.
Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane led Nepal’s bowling attackKaran KC and Sandeep Lamichhane led Nepal’s bowling attack as they picked 2 wickets each conceding 26 and 24 runs respectively. Dipendra Singh Airee also made an impact, picking up an important wicket and returning impressive figures of 1/12.
Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh stitched 103 runs standThe duo first steadied the innings before shifting gears. Both went on to score half-centuries, as Aarif Sheikh remained unbeaten on 61 off 37 balls, while Dipendra Singh Airee finished on 50 not out from 31 deliveries. Their unbroken 103-run stand anchored the chase and guided Nepal to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory with 18 balls remaining. The emphatic win showcased Nepal’s batting strength and their composure in pressure situations, giving them strong momentum ahead of their next warm-up match against Canada on February 5. Nepal will play their final warm-up match on February 5th against Canada, while UAE will face Italy in their final warm-up match on February 6.
