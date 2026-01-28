Leading tire retailer to continue as anchor partner across the organization’s NASCAR Cup Series programSCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Discount Tire and Team Penske announced today the extension of a partnership that spans nearly two decades between the leading tire and wheel retailer and one of America’s winningest motorsports organizations. The expanded terms will keep Discount Tire a top-tier sponsor of Team Penske and will continue to serve as a primary partner of the No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by 2022 DAYTONA 500 Champion Austin Cindric; a primary partner of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Ryan Blaney in select events; and an associate partner across all three Team Penske NCS entries. New for 2026, Discount Tire will also serve as a primary partner for three-time NCS Champion Joey Logano and the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for a single race.
Discount Tire is the leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,250 stores in 40 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America’s Tire in parts of California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Treadwell, Discount Tire’s proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver’s unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com. About Team Penske
Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and is celebrating its 60th Anniversary during the 2026 season. From its first race in the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona, cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 650 major race wins, over 700 pole positions and 48 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. More than 100 drivers have raced for Team Penske over the course of its six decades. Team Penske currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport also races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2026. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com. MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Baker
[email protected] SOURCE Discount Tire
