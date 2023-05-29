Home

Siddhu Moose Wala was born on June 11, 1993, in the village of Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab, India. Sidhu Moosewala gained significant popularity with his Punjabi music, known for its folk and hip-hop influences.

Divine Pays Tribute To Siddhu Moose Wala During IPL 2023 Final Closing Ceremony | Watch Video

Ahmedabad: Mumbai rap artist Divine paid tributes to Punjabi singer-rapper during his performance in Indian Premier League 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium on the occasion of his death anniversary. Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in the Mansa district of Punjab. He was shot by Gangsters with nearly 30 rounds of bullets.

During the mid-innings of CSK vs GT match Divine comes to perform in the closing ceremony of IPL the rapper started his performance with the name of Punjabi legend singer, Divine asked the crowd to repeat sidhu moosewala after him. Here is the video:

Earlier, B Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a terrific 96 as defending champions Gujarat Titans set Chennai Super Kings an imposing target of 215 in the IPL final here on Monday.

Sudharsan struck eight fours and six sixes to make his runs from a mere 46 balls, forging crucial partnerships along the way and helping GT find their feet in the summit clash, after Shubman Gill perished for 39 and Wriddhiman Saha failed to go beyond his half-century.

Put in to bat, Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 214/4.















