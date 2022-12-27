Djokovic again in Australia a 12 months after being deported

By AFP

SYDNEY: Former world primary Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday nearly one 12 months after he was deported for refusing to be vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19, tennis officers mentioned.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was initially banned from the nation for 3 years after dropping a high-stakes authorized battle in January over his vaccine standing. Australia has since lifted its requirement for guests to point out proof of vaccination in opposition to Covid. The federal government confirmed in November that the unvaccinated Serb was now not barred and had been granted a visa permitting him to play within the opening Grand Slam of the 12 months, which begins subsequent month. Tennis Australia chief government Craig Tiley mentioned he hoped native followers would embrace Djokovic’s return. “We welcome him again to Australia,” he informed reporters. “I believe as we converse he is touchdown in Adelaide and I believe that he’s going to be once more the participant to beat. “I’ve quite a lot of confidence within the Australian public. I’ve a variety of confidence that the followers will react how we hope they’ll react.” Tennis Australia confirmed that Djokovic had touched down. Djokovic, who has gained 21 Grand Slams, has been criticised for his half within the saga, which performed out as rolling anti-vaccination protests befell in Australia’s main cities. He’s scheduled to play within the Adelaide Worldwide, starting Sunday, as he warms up for the Open in Melbourne. “Over time I have been actually lucky to start out very sturdy in Australia and I like enjoying there,” the world quantity 5 mentioned in Dubai final week after ending 2022 with a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals crown. “After clearly what occurred earlier this 12 months, hopefully, I can have an honest reception there and hopefully that may assist me play some good tennis.” Djokovic final set foot in Australia practically a 12 months in the past, claiming he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the nation with out being vaccinated as a result of he had lately recovered from Covid-19. Nonetheless, Australian border officers mentioned he didn’t meet the necessities to be exempted from strict vaccination guidelines and he was detained for 5 days whereas pursuing an in the end fruitless authorized enchantment.

