Djokovic again in Australia a yr after being deported

Former world primary Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday nearly one yr after he was deported for refusing to be vaccinated towards COVID-19, tennis officers mentioned.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was initially banned from the nation for 3 years after shedding a high-stakes authorized battle in January over his vaccine standing.

Australia has since lifted its requirement for guests to point out proof of vaccination towards COVID.

The federal government confirmed in November that the unvaccinated Serb was not barred and had been granted a visa permitting him to play within the opening Grand Slam of the yr, which begins subsequent month.

Tennis Australia chief govt Craig Tiley mentioned he hoped native followers would embrace Djokovic’s return.

“We welcome him again to Australia,” he informed reporters.

“I feel as we communicate he is touchdown in Adelaide and I feel that he’s going to be once more the participant to beat.

“I’ve quite a lot of confidence within the Australian public. I’ve a variety of confidence that the followers will react how we hope they are going to react.”

Tennis Australia confirmed that Djokovic had touched down.

Djokovic, who has received 21 Grand Slams, has been criticised for his half within the saga, which performed out as rolling anti-vaccination protests befell in Australia’s main cities.

He’s scheduled to play within the Adelaide Worldwide, starting Sunday, as he warms up for the Open in Melbourne.

“Over time I have been actually lucky to begin very robust in Australia and I really like enjoying there,” the world quantity 5 mentioned in Dubai final week after ending 2022 with a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals crown.

“After clearly what occurred earlier this yr, hopefully I can have an honest reception there and hopefully that may assist me play some good tennis.”

Djokovic final set foot in Australia practically a yr in the past, claiming he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the nation with out being vaccinated as a result of he had lately recovered from COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Australian border officers mentioned he didn’t meet the necessities to be exempted from strict vaccination guidelines and he was detained for 5 days whereas pursuing an in the end fruitless authorized attraction.