Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic Creates History Wins 23rd Grand Slam Title

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic Creates History Wins 23rd Grand Slam Title

live

Novak Djokovic won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

French Open 2023, French Open 2023 News, French Open 2023 Updates, French Open 2023 Pics, French Open 2023 Latest News,French Open 2023 Live Score, French Open 2023 Live Updates, French Open 2023, French Open 2023 Live Updates, French Open 2023 Live News, French Open 2023 Live Score, French Open 2023 Live News, French Open 2023, Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic News, Novak Djokovic Updates, Novak Djokovic Pics, Novak Djokovic India, Novak Djokovic Pics, Novak Djokovic Latest News, Novak Djokovic French Open 2023, Casper Ruud, Casper Ruud News, Casper Ruud Updates, Casper Ruud Pics, Casper Ruud Latest Updates, Casper Ruud Latest Pics, Casper Ruud, Casper Ruud French Open 2023, Casper Ruud Pics, Casper Ruud French Open 2023, Live Casper Ruud, LIVE French Open 2023 Score
Djokovic Creates History Wins 23rd Grand Slam Title

Highlights French Open 2023 Final: Novak Djokovic won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s.

Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, missed this year’s tournament because he is injured.

This victory goes alongside the French Open titles earned by Djokovic in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major event. Since collecting his very first Slam trophy at the 2008 Australian Open, he has accumulated totals of 10 there, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.

Also worth noting: Djokovic is again halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam — winning all four majors in one season — something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic came close to pulling off that feat in 2021, when he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon and made it all the way to the title match at the U.S. Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic will resume that monumental pursuit at Wimbledon, which begins on the grass of the All England Club on July 3.




  • 10:07 PM IST




  • 9:55 PM IST


    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: And Yes Djokovic created history and won his 23rd grand slam title.



  • 9:50 PM IST


    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Fans already started celebrating…



  • 9:50 PM IST


    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Novak Djokovic is just a few minutes away to win his 23rd grand slam title.



  • 9:49 PM IST


    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic breaks, takes the one-point lead against Ruud.

    Third Set: Djokovic 6-5 Ruud



  • 9:48 PM IST


    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic is taking tennis to another level. Three break points for Djokovic.













Source link

Previous article
‘Alia, Malia, Jamalia…’: Amit Shah attacks UPA govt over internal security
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights