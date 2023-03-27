‘Do Drink Hogayi Toh Will Steal The Dance Floor’, Virat Kohli Recalls Being a Party Animal In Fun Q & A Session At Indian Sports Honours

Home

In a recent Q and A session on the red carpet of Indian Sports Honours 2023, Kohli revealed that after two drinks, he would hit the dance floor and would take over to a point, where people wouldn’t want him at all.

New Delhi: We all know how Virat Kohli is passionate on the field and his on-field antics is one of the best things you’ll see in world cricket apart from his batting prowess. He is a fitness freak and an inspiration to many but little did we know about his drinking habits during his younger days.

In the Q and A session, both Virat and Anushka were asked, “Who is more likely to steal the dance floor?”. In reply Anushka Sharma pointed towards Kohli.

Initially Kohli was surprised by his wife’s answer but then he narrated how he used to be a party animal back in the day.

“I don’t drink anymore but back in the day, party mein ghus ke agar do drink ho gayi toh, phir yes (If I had two drinks after going to a party, then yes [most likely to steal the dance floor). Take over matlab to a point where people don’t want me there. I don’t care then, do-teen drink ke baad (after two-three drinks). Not anymore, back in the day yes,” he told.

Kohli was part of both the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the ODI series against Australia. India won the BGT by 2-1 and lost the 50-over 3-match series by the same score-line.

After waiting for long, the 34-year have finally managed to get his mojo back and now have scored hundreds in all formats of the game and have taken his century tally to 75 international hundreds. In a span of 6 months, he has now slammed 5 tons.

