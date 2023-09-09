September 9, 2023

Do You Not Consider Them Equal? Salman Butt Slams ACC For Not Giving Reserve Day To Bangladesh And Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka-led squad will take on Shakib Al Hassan-led Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday, September 9.

Dasun Shanaka and Shakib Al Hassan during the Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan player Salman Butt has slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for not giving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka any reserve day.

The former Pakistan player was also unimpressed with how ACC is awarding a reserve day to only India-Pakistan clash of the Super Fours in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood and Bangladesh head coach Chandiika Hathurusingha had expressed their thoughts over the most anticipated match between Rohit Sharma-led India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan on getting a reserve day for their Super Fours encounter.

Both team head coaches seemed to be unsatisfied with the decision made by the ACC. Both the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board reacted to the recent actions and posted a tweet on their official handle.

Soon after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Sri Lanka Cricket Board also posted on X.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt suggested that there shouldn’t be any preferential treatment by the ACC. Butt vocally expressed his thoughts that both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should be given reserve days for their fixtures.

“Only the organisers can answer this question (why Bangladesh and Sri Lanka weren’t awarded reserve days?). If a reserve day has been kept for two teams, what wrong have the other teams done? Do you not consider them equal, or are they not from Asia?” Salman Butt said.

Dasun Shanaka-led squad will take on Shakib Al Hassan-led Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday, September 9.










