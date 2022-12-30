Dominic Thiem given Australian Open main-draw wild card

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has been given a main-draw wild card to the Australian Open starting January 16 after his profitable return from a proper wrist harm.

Match officers mentioned on Friday that Thiem, an Australian Open finalist in 2020, obtained a wild-card entry together with People Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks and French gamers Diane Parry and Luca Van Assche.

Thiem has performed strongly in his return to the tour after the wrist harm sustained through the 2021 grass-court season sidelined him for 9 months.

Within the second half of 2022, the Austrian participant rose from exterior the highest 350 to world No. 102. He received 22 of his final 33 matches — together with semifinals at ATP occasions in Gstaad, Gijon and Antwerp — however he nonetheless narrowly missed immediately qualifying for the Australian Open predominant draw.

Thiem has a profession win-loss file of 19-8 at Melbourne Park, reaching the second week in 2017, 2018 and 2021 along with his runner-up end to Novak Djokovic in 5 units in 2020.

Eight months later he beat Alexander Zverev in 5 units within the U.S. Open remaining, his first Grand Slam singles title.