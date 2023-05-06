Dont Play Him Test Cricket

Home

MS Dhoni’s Advice To Sri Lanka Cricket On Matheesha Pathirana: Don’t Play Him Test Cricket

Matheesha Pathirana was adjudged the Player of the Match as the pacer took 3/15 in Chennai Super Kings’s six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.



Matheesha Pathirana celebrates after taking a wicket against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Heaping high praise for Matheesha Pathirana, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said he would prefer him not to play Test cricket and just ICC tournaments as the youngster could prove to be a great asset to Sri Lankan cricket.

Dhoni’s comments come in after Pathirana, who has a similar bowling action to that of legendary countrymate Lasith Malinga, claimed 3/15 in his four overs on Saturday and helped CSK restrict Mumbai Indians to a below-par 139/8 in 20 overs.

Pathirana’s action make it difficul for the batter to pick him easily and coupled with consistency, the Sri Lankan could be a long warhorse for the Island nation if protected and nurtured properly.

“People who don’t have a very clean action batters find it difficult to pick them. It is not the pace or variations, but the consistency,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation. Dhoni said Pathirana have come out better this season in terms of muscle mass too.

“I would prefer him not to play red-ball cricket and play all the ICC tournaments, he would be a great asset for Sri Lanka. He was slightly lean last season and has added muscle this season.” added the two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings cruised to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Chasing 140, CSK scored the runs in 17.4 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 off 16 balls) and Devon Conway (44 off 42 balls) scoring the bulk of the runs.

Pathirana, who was adjudged the player of the match, thanked the management for giving him confidence. “My journey with CSK started from last year, I came in as a replacement and played only two games, but this season I am playing more and I am happy.

“They (team management) give me a lot of confidence. This is my best bowling figures in T20 cricket and I am happy with the performance,” said the die hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.











