Down And Out, But Never Short Of Grit – Dean Jones’ Chennai Heroics Forever Etched In History

When the going gets tough, Dean ‘tough’ Jones gets going.

New Delhi: During the 1980s, Australian cricket was going through a big crisis and there were two men, who took the responsibility on their shoulders to revive the lost glory. One of the them was the great Allan Border and the second man is considered as One-Day Cricket’s first ever specialist. He is none other than, Dean Jones. Jones back in the day had a fantastic ODI record. He amassed 6068 runs in 164 games with an average of 44. In Test cricket, he averages over 40.

Dean was known for his aggressiveness which elevated Australian cricket to new highs and there is one such Test match back in 1986 against India that not only recognised him as a fierce batter but a man, who never fell short of his grit even when he was down and out.

The 1st Test match in Madras (now Chennai) was played under excess humid conditions. The temperature spiked over 40 and the players had to deal with the winds that carried the stench of a big time gutter, which goes by the name of Koovam.

David Boon did score a century in that match, but it was Jones who grabbed the headlines even after suffering from acute dehydration. It wasn’t easy to play under unfavourable conditions and his health worsened over the course of 7 hours during his time at the pitch. Back in the day, MA Chidambaram had a closed hovel which blocked the winds from the Marina beach which made the situation even worse.

Jones was urinating profusely and the dehydration made him vomit and as a result, he almost lost his control. His suffering did not stop here. He was also suffering from leg and stomach cramps which disabled him from playing spin. He was hitting the ball with sheer instinct and guess work. Once Jones reached 174, his body had given up by that time. At this time Allan Border barged in and his vocal tonic did wonders!

“You weak Victorian. I want a Queenslander out there”, Border jibed.

Jones took it personally and it made him even stronger. He went onto score 210 before he was bowled by Shivlal Yadav. A situation, where most of the cricketers would’ve broken down and fainted, this man put his body on the line for his nation.

After getting out, Jones was immediately rushed to the hospital and the ambulance had to break a number of traffic rules to save the valiant cricketer’s life. A night’s stay at the hospital and a nice ice bath revived him back to normalcy. The match however ended in a draw.

Jones breathed his last on 24th September, 2020 in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Dean might be gone but his legacy as a gutsy batter will forever be etched in the golden history of the gentleman’s game.















