Drama Unfolds On Twitter, Babar Azam Fake Account Tells Elon Musk To Take Down Real ID

Drama Unfolds On Twitter, Babar Azam’s Fake Account Tells Elon Musk To Take Down Real ID

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s fake account urged Elon Musk to take down the real id of the cricketer saying that he is fake.

New Delhi: As per Twitter’s new policy, the blue tick has been ruled out from almost all athletes and public figures. Now, fake accounts with the same Display pictures are floating all over the internet. Recently, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s fake account urged Elon Musk to take down the real id of the cricketer saying that he is fake.

Apart from this, there is also a fake account of Indian captain Rohit Sharma where the person pinned a QA tweet saying that: After my blue tick is gone. I want to start a QNA session with my fans. Ask your question just use this.

Here is the viral tweet of Babar Azam’s fake account followed by Rohit Sharma’s fake account:

Hello @elonmusk ! WTF is happening on Twitter?@babarazam258 is copying my identity kindly look into this matter and suspend this acc asap🙏 pic.twitter.com/1zvh5faxKX — Babar Azam (@BabarAzam420) April 22, 2023

“Hello @elonmusk ! WTF is happening on Twitter? @babarazam258 is copying my identity kindly look into this matter and suspend this acc asap🙏” tweeted Babar Azam’s fake account.

After my blue tick is gone. I want to start a QNA session with my fans .

Ask your question just use this #AskRohit — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45n) April 21, 2023

“After my blue tick is gone. I want to start a QNA session with my fans .Ask your question just use this” tweeted Rohit Sharma’s fake account.

On the other hand, Babar Azam is currently playing in Pakistan against New Zealand and now both teams will lock horns against each other for the fifth and final T20I which is set to be played on April 24 at Pindi cricket ground, Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently leading against New Zealand by 2-1, after T20I series both teams will face each other for the five-match ODI series. As this is the ODI World Cup year both teams will look to end this series on a high to build confidence for the tournament which will be played in India.

Whereas, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is currently leading Mumbai Indians for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League and after this the Men in blue will play World Test Championship final.











