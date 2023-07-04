Home

Ireland vs Nepal: Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report Of ICC World Cup Qualifier

Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier: Make strategic choices based on the Dream11 prediction and create a winning lineup for the thrilling encounter between Ireland and Nepal.

Ireland and Nepal are vying to secure the seventh spot in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Nepal’s cricket team set to take on Ireland in the seventh place play-off game of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday, July 4. The game will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. Ireland, who have had a disappointing outing in the group stage of the qualifiers, will be looking to end their campaign on a high note in this crucial match. In their previous encounter, the Irish side secured an impressive six-wicket victory against the USA. Paul Stirling stood out with a remarkable innings, scoring 58 runs from 45 deliveries, while Andy Balbirnie added 45 runs off 58 balls. The bowling line-up, featuring Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, and Craig Young, made significant contributions as well.

On the other hand, Nepal emerged victorious in their recent match against UAE, clinching a three-wicket win. Dipendra Singh showcased a pivotal innings, scoring 79 runs from 85 balls, while Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane excelled with the ball, claiming three wickets each.

Both Ireland and Nepal have their sights set on finishing the tournament on a positive note and securing the seventh spot. The forthcoming match holds the promise of an exhilarating contest, as both teams strive to conclude their campaign with a well-deserved victory.

Ireland vs Nepal Match: Dream 11 Prediction

Captain: Mark Adair

Vice-Captain: Dipendra Singh-Airee

Batters: G Dockrell, P Stirling, Harry Tector, Dipendra Singh-Airee

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

All-rounders: Mark Adair, C Campher, Karan KC, Kushal Malla

Bowler: Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulsan Jha

Ireland vs Nepal: Probable Playing XI

Ireland:- PR Stirling, A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker(wk), AR McBrine, MR Adair, Josh Little, CA Young, Barry McCarthy

Nepal:- Rohit Paudel(C), Aarif Sheikh, K Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Pratis GC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Arjun Saud(wk), Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Ireland vs Nepal: Full Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), PJ Moor (wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud (wk), Gulsan Jha, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

Ireland vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashing Sports Club is predominantly favourable for batsmen, offering a conducive batting surface. Batters can have confidence in the consistent bounce of the pitch, which will allow them to play their shots with freedom. On the other hand, bowlers will need to focus on maintaining a tight line and length to disrupt the batters’ rhythm and take wickets. Given the conditions, winning the toss and opting to bat first would be a preferred strategy, considering the average first innings score stands at 250.















