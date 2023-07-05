Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: The game will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Take a look at the Dream11 prediction and pitch report here.
Bangladesh are on a winning streak after their 2-0 win against Ireland. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will aim to continue their dominance in ODIs when they clash against Afghanistan on July 5 for the first of their three-game series. The game will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup just weeks ahead, both teams will be looking to get some crucial victories in and enter the upcoming competitions on a positive note.
As for Afghanistan, the team faced a 2-1 defeat in their previous series against Sri Lanka. The side will get a boost with the return of star all-rounder Rashid Khan in their team. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led unit will be hoping to bounce back and get a couple of wins under their belt. All in all, it promises to be a cracker of a contest at Chattogram on Tuesday.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan
Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Zadran
Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Izharulhaq Naveed, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Probable Playing XI
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(C), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Izharulhaq Naveed
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Full Squads
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(C), Litton Das(WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil(WK), Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah, Izharulhaq Naveed.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Pitch Report
The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram may favour spinners. The pitch typically offers slow and conducive conditions. This allows spinners to capitalize on the turn and bounce offered at the ground. Batters can have a tough time scoring runs here.