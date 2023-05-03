Dubai To Host Inaugural Edition Of Franchise-Based Global Chess League

Home

New Delhi: Dubai will host the inaugural Global Chess League (GCL), the organisers announced on Wednesday. The world’s largest and first franchise-based chess league will be held in Dubai in association with Dubai Sports Council, the league’s host partner.

The Global Chess League will draw the world’s attention to a new chess format and create an ecosystem for the sport, providing a platform for champions worldwide to showcase the potential of chess.

The first edition of the Global Chess League, set to take place from June 21 to July 2, will feature six teams with six players each, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player per team.

The six teams will compete in a round-robin format where each team will play 10 matches. Each match will feature six boards that will be played simultaneously. The top two teams will qualify for the final and be crowned the World Champion Franchise Team.

The league will also set the standards for technological innovations in the sport of chess as the organisers are exploring innovative ways to promote the game through interactive technology-enabled platforms by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, among others.

Five-time world chess champion and FIDE deputy president, Viswanathan Anand, said the tournament will revolutanize the game of chess. “The World Chess Championship in Dubai in 2021 during the Dubai Expo was a big success. Similarly, I believe the Global Chess League will mark a new beginning in fan experience.

“It’s unique team format will contribute to the growth and development of chess. The league aims to revolutionize the game by having established and emerging talent play together on the same team.

“All players, including men, women, and juniors, would contribute equally to their team’s success. I look forward to a fantastic inaugural season,” he said.











