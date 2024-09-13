Duleep Trophy 2024/25, IND-B vs IND-C 4th Match Match Report, September 12 – 15, 2024

India B 124 for 0 (Jagadeesan 67*, Abhimanyu 51*) trail India C 525 (Kishan 111, Suthar 82, Indrajith 78, Chahar 4-73, Mukesh 4-126) by 401 runs
He was the last batter out as India C, resuming on 357 for 5, finished with 525. Kishan and Suthar aside, there were also half-centuries from B Indrajith and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana allrounder, struck a breezy 27-ball 38 in his 56-run stand with Suthar to swell their total further.
Having been dismissed cheaply while attempting to drive at the Chinnaswamy last week, Abhimanyu would be relieved at having somewhat made amends. He faced 145 balls while hitting seven fours, and will resume on day three looking to get to his 24th first-class century.
