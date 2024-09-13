Sports

Duleep Trophy 2024/25, IND-B vs IND-C 4th Match Match Report, September 12 – 15, 2024

India B 124 for 0 (Jagadeesan 67*, Abhimanyu 51*) trail India C 525 (Kishan 111, Suthar 82, Indrajith 78, Chahar 4-73, Mukesh 4-126) by 401 runs

On a day dominated by the batters, Manav Suthar proved his all-round chops as India C posted a mammoth first innings total in Anantapur. India B responded solidly, their new opening pair of Abhimanyu Easwaran and N Jagadeesan hitting unbeaten half-centuries by stumps.
Suthar, fresh off a match-winning seven-for in India C’s Duleep Trophy 2024-25 opening game, built on Ishan Kishan’s century on Thursday. Resuming on 8, Suthar brought up his fourth first-class half-century, but fell 14 short of his first-class highest of 96 not out.

He was the last batter out as India C, resuming on 357 for 5, finished with 525. Kishan and Suthar aside, there were also half-centuries from B Indrajith and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana allrounder, struck a breezy 27-ball 38 in his 56-run stand with Suthar to swell their total further.

Suthar’s Rajasthan teammate Rahul Chahar was among the best India B bowlers, picking 4 for 73, while Mukesh Kumar, who began the day by having Gaikwad bowled, also ended with a four-for.

Having been dismissed cheaply while attempting to drive at the Chinnaswamy last week, Abhimanyu would be relieved at having somewhat made amends. He faced 145 balls while hitting seven fours, and will resume on day three looking to get to his 24th first-class century.


