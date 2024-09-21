Duleep Trophy 2024/25, IND-B vs IND-D 5th Match Match Report, September 19 – 22, 2024

India D 349 and 244 for 5 (Bhui 90*, Iyer 50, Samson 45, Mukesh 3-80) lead India B 282 (Easwaran 116, Washington 87, Saurabh Kumar 5-73) by 311 runs
Resuming on 210 for 6, India C stretched their total to 282. A majority of those runs came courtesy Washington Sundar, who top scored with 87. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked up all four wickets to fall in the day, finishing with figures of 5 for 73, his 25th five-for in first-class cricket.
India D’s second innings began with a flurry of wickets as Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar reduced them to 18 for 3. It’s at this point that Iyer, who was out for a five-ball duck in the first innings, decided to counterattack. He hit seven fours and a six across 39 deliveries before becoming Mukesh’s third wicket.
Samson, the first-innings centurion, kicked on to make his start count, putting together a 68-run stand with Bhui. The sixth-wicket stand between Bhui and Akash Sengupta was worth 94 when stumps were called.
Currently second on the table, India B face an uphill task of trying to win the title. For them to have a shot, they need to win outright and then hope neither India C nor India A win outright.
