Duleep Trophy 2024/25, IND-C vs IND-D 2nd Match Match Report, September 05 – 08, 2024

Into this mire stepped Axar, batting at No. 7 but in to face a newish ball with barely 11 overs done. He has made several telling contributions from down the order for India in Test cricket, although he hasn’t always walked into a situation as bad as this one when playing international cricket. Axar responded to it with aggression, scoring 86 runs off just 118 balls with six fours and six sixes. He shepherded India D’s lower order, putting on an 84-run ninth-wicket partnership with Arshdeep Singh (13). But for all his good work, he could only get his team to a total of 164.

India C started poorly as well with B Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad becoming the seventh and eighth players to bag single-figure scores on a day when 14 wickets fell. Harshit Rana took them both out in his opening spell and went to stumps with figures of 7-5-13-2. Axar built on those early wickets when he was brought on to bowl, striking twice in two overs. Among those he sent back was Rajat Patidar who is known for his strokeplay against spin and was using it to help his team recover from those early blows. India C went to stumps at 91 for 4, still trailing by 73 runs.