Duleep Trophy squads – Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik ruled out due to illness; Ravindra Jadeja withdrawn

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik have been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy that begins next month with illness. While Navdeep Saini replaces Siraj in the India B squad, Gaurav Yadav comes in for Malik in the India C squad.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the India B squad but there was no replacement name for him. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation will continue to be subject to fitness, a BCCI release stated, as he is recovering from a sports hernia surgery.

The first round of the Duleep Trophy will be played simultaneously in Anantapur and Bengaluru from September 5.

Originally a zonal competition featuring teams from six zones – North, South, East, West, Central and North-East – the Duleep Trophy will have only four teams this time. Since the second round will clash with the home Tests against Bangladesh starting September 19, the players who will be picked for the Test series will be replaced in the Duleep Trophy.