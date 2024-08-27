Duleep Trophy squads – Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik ruled out due to illness; Ravindra Jadeja withdrawn

The first round of the Duleep Trophy will be played simultaneously in Anantapur and Bengaluru from September 5.

Originally a zonal competition featuring teams from six zones – North, South, East, West, Central and North-East – the Duleep Trophy will have only four teams this time. Since the second round will clash with the home Tests against Bangladesh starting September 19, the players who will be picked for the Test series will be replaced in the Duleep Trophy.