Dunkley Departs, Meghana-Deol Key For Mumbai Indians

Fourth-placed Adani Gujarat Giants have won just one in their four matches so far. Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to improve and stop the winning momentum of Mumbai Indians.

LIVE WPL 2023, MI-W vs GG-W Score, Match 12: Mumbai Indians Aim to Continue Winning Run Against Gujarat Giants.

LIVE | WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Match 12

Mumbai: Ahead of their crucial game against table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the ongoing WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants, head coach Rachael Haynes has said that that team’s future is is still in our hands and they just need to be focused and win next games in order to qualify for the finals.

Fourth-placed Adani Gujarat Giants have won just one in their four matches so far. Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to improve and stop the winning momentum of Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland.





















