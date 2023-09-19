Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Thanks Fans After Return to WWE Clocks 100 Mn+ Views on Social Space

Home

Sports

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Thanks Fans After Return to WWE Clocks Record-Breaking 100 Mn+ Views on Social Space

After shattering all records, reports suggest that The Rock is interested in returning to action at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

Dwayne Johnson Returns to WWE (Image: X)



New York: As expected, The Rock’s return to WWE Smackdown made all the buzz on social space. The legend and icon of the sport made a comeback to the ring after a hiatus of four years and hence the anticipation was more. The Rock lived up to the billing as his appearance on WWE Smackdown broke all records on social space with over 100 mn+ views across platoforms. Going by WWE’s official ‘X’ account, The Rock’s return was viewed over 103 million times on social media. While this number is impressive, it didn’t come as a shock with Johnson’s star power in and outside wrestling.

“I’ll raise a glass to breaking records together 🥃🔥🔥 Thank you for the unforgettable memory (and insane crowd reaction). No place like home,” The Rock wrote on X thanking his fans for all the love and support.

I’ll raise a glass to breaking records together 🥃🔥🔥

Thank you for the unforgettable memory (and insane crowd reaction)

No place like home ❤️ @WWE #PeoplesChamp #WWEFamily https://t.co/dmWMG0RatK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 19, 2023

After shattering all records, reports suggest that The Rock is interested in returning to action at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. The match-up is set to take place in Dwayne’s hometown in Philadelphia.

The Rock’s return to the company was a surprise to everyone. The secret was kept very well by all involved in it. The Denver crowd showed their appreciation for the return. In the upcoming days, there would be expectation from fans that their hero makes his appearances more frequent as that please his well-wishers.















